Home >Markets >Stock Markets >This multibagger pharma stock triples shareholders' money in six months

This multibagger pharma stock triples shareholders' money in six months

Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested in this counter at the close price of 31st December 2020, its 1 lakh would have become 3.70 lakh today.
2 min read . 01:07 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • Multibagger stock: If an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap pharma counter one month ago and had remained invested till date, its 1 lakh would have become 1.30 lakh today

Multibagger stock: In the wake of NSE Nifty, BSE Sensex, BSE Small-cap and BSE Mid-cap indices trading near to its lifetime high, a good number of stocks have entered list of multibagger stocks in 2021. Raaj Medisafe India shares are one of the pharma stocks that has given multibagger return to its shareholders. The small-cap stock surged from 11.95 per equity share levels to 36.95 apiece in the last six month — giving more than 200 per cent return to its shareholders.

Raaj Medisafe India share price history

This multibagger stock was under selling pressure last week after profit-booking trigger. The small-cap pharma stock dipped 7.5 per cent last week after making a closing high of 41.85 in last one month trade session. Even after shedding near 7.5 per cent last week, the pharma stock has delivered stellar 30 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month time horizon. In the last one month, this pharma stock went up from 28.45 per equity share mark to 36.95 levels. In Year to Date (YTD) terms, the stock has surged around 270 per cent while in the last one year, this stock have gained around 200 per cent.

Till February 2021, this pharma stock was a penny stock quoting below 10 apiece. However, this stock started skyrocketing in market rally post-second wave of Covid-19.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Raaj Medisafe India share price history, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in this small-cap pharma counter one month ago and had remained invested till date, its 1 lakh would have become 1.30 lakh today. If an investor had invested in this counter at the close price of 31st December 2020, its 1 lakh would have become 3.70 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested in this small-cap pharma stock six month ago, its 1 lakh would have turned to 3.09 lakh as the stock has given around 209 per cent return in this period.

