This multibagger pharma stock triples shareholders' money in six months

This multibagger stock was under selling pressure last week after profit-booking trigger. The small-cap pharma stock dipped 7.5 per cent last week after making a closing high of ₹41.85 in last one month trade session. Even after shedding near 7.5 per cent last week, the pharma stock has delivered stellar 30 per cent return to its shareholders in last one month time horizon. In the last one month, this pharma stock went up from ₹28.45 per equity share mark to ₹36.95 levels. In Year to Date (YTD) terms, the stock has surged around 270 per cent while in the last one year, this stock have gained around 200 per cent.