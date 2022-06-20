This multibagger small cap stock fixes record date for bonus issue

In the last 1 year, the shares of EKI Energy Services Ltd have climbed from ₹623.50 as of 21st June 2021 to the current level of ₹6356 as of 20 June 2022 15:23 which represents a multibagger return of 946%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, the stock has fallen 35.56 per cent in 2022. The stock has fallen 21.74 per cent in the past month and 13.28 per cent in the last week. The stock has been losing over the previous 5 days, with a -13.25 per cent during that time. The BSE-listed stock hit a 52-week high of ₹12,599.95 on January 24, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹611.30 on June 18, 2021, implying that it is now trading 49.20 per cent below its 52-week high and 946 per cent above its 52-week low. EKI Energy is now trading at a lower price than the 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}