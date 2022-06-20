This multibagger small cap stock fixes record date for bonus issue

EKI Energy Services Ltd, a capital goods company with a market valuation of ₹4,409, is a small cap company. Founded in India, the organisation is a multinational service provider in the energy sector, as well as a carbon credit solution provider.
EKI Energy Services Ltd, a capital goods company with a market valuation of ₹4,409, is a small cap company. Founded in India, the organisation is a multinational service provider in the energy sector, as well as a carbon credit solution provider. For the purpose of bonus share issue, the company has fixed 1st July 2022 as the record date, which shareholders should be aware of.
On 20th June 2022, the company informed BSE by saying that “This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors fixed Friday, July 1, 2022 as the Record Date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 3 (Three) Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each for every I (One) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each, in accordance with the approval of shareholders which has been obtained through Postal Ballot on Friday, June 17, 2022."
In the last 1 year, the shares of EKI Energy Services Ltd have climbed from ₹623.50 as of 21st June 2021 to the current level of ₹6356 as of 20 June 2022 15:23 which represents a multibagger return of 946%. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, however, the stock has fallen 35.56 per cent in 2022. The stock has fallen 21.74 per cent in the past month and 13.28 per cent in the last week. The stock has been losing over the previous 5 days, with a -13.25 per cent during that time. The BSE-listed stock hit a 52-week high of ₹12,599.95 on January 24, 2022, and a 52-week low of ₹611.30 on June 18, 2021, implying that it is now trading 49.20 per cent below its 52-week high and 946 per cent above its 52-week low. EKI Energy is now trading at a lower price than the 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days, and 200-day moving averages.