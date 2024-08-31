THIS Multibagger small-cap stock will be in focus on Monday. Here's why

Multibagger small-cap stock: Hazoor Multi Projects Limited (HMPL) is expected to be in focus on September 2, Monday as the company had secured an order book worth ₹30 crore from B.G. Shirke Construction Technology Pvt, on August 30, as per an exchange filing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In its official statement, the multibagger small-cap stock noted, “We are pleased to inform you that a work order has been awarded to M/s Hazoor Multi Projects Limited, received from B.G. Shirke Const. Tech. Pvt. Ltd. for Excavation of various sites located at Pahadi Goregaon-1473, Shirdhon-III, Khoni-1374, Nawde-1449, CPWD-1447, Taloja-1415/16, Thane-1453, and Kanamwarnagar-1180."

HMPL stock price closed in green, up 4.99 per cent at ₹467.00 apiece, hitting its 52-week high on August 30 on BSE. The company enjoys a market capitalisation of ₹871.41 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The project involves excavation work across multiple sites, including Pahadi Goregaon, Shirdhon, Khoni, Nawde, CPWD, Taloja, Thane, and Kanamwarnagar. The company informed BSE Limited in a regulatory filing under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

HMPL share price history This announcement is expected to spotlight the company's stock, a notable performer in recent years. Hazoor Multi Projects' shares have recorded a staggering rise, turning it into a multi-bagger stock in the Indian market. Over the last year, the stock price surged from around ₹125.75 to ₹467.00, reflecting a gain of over 271 per cent. Over five years, the growth has been even more extraordinary, with the stock climbing from around ₹1.650 to ₹467.00, marking a 28203 per cent increase.

The multibagger stock, available exclusively on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has been trading actively with a volume of around 1.28 lakh shares. It currently sits near its 52-week high of ₹454 per share, significantly above its 52-week low of ₹115 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additionally, the company recently announced a stock split to enhance liquidity further. Pending shareholder approval, the face value of the shares will be split from ₹10 each to ₹1 each. This move is also expected to generate increased interest in the stock in the coming weeks.