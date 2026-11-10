This multibagger small-cap stock surges 485% in a year, but retail investors keep trimming stake; what are they missing?

For Sterlite Technologies shareholders, the recent rally has created two contrasting stories. Investors who stayed invested despite years of weakness have been rewarded with a sharp appreciation in their portfolio value, while those who exited the stock, questioning its recovery prospects, have missed out on its triple-digit gains.

After remaining sideways for an extended period, the stock began its bull run at the start of the year and has since maintained a largely one-way rally, with occasional pullbacks. The sustained run has translated into a massive 671% surge, taking the stock to ₹671 as of the Monday's close.

Even as Sterlite Technologies shares have retreated 36% from their recent record high of ₹1,051, the stock's one-year gains still stand at 485%. At its peak, the stock had surged 918% from its closing level a year earlier.

Interestingly, retail investors, who had long maintained confidence in the company's fundamentals, have gradually trimmed their holdings over the past year. At the end of the September quarter, retail shareholders collectively held a 26.2% stake in the company, down from 33.5% during the corresponding period last year.

The reduction in retail ownership was largely offset by increased holdings from domestic mutual funds, which raised their stake to 12.31% from 8.04% in the September 2025 quarter. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also increased their holdings by 6.5 percentage points over the past year, taking their cumulative stake to 17.8%, according to Trendlyne data.

Promoters remained the largest shareholders in the company, with a 42.3% stake.

AI-led demand and order wins fuel rally The stock's phenomenal run has largely been supported by a series of order wins amid rising AI-led demand for optical fibre cables, strengthening the company's operational outlook. Its improved financial performance in recent quarters has also encouraged investors to add the stock to their portfolios.

Over the years, Sterlite Technologies has strengthened its position to become India's largest optical fibre and optical fibre cable manufacturer. The company has also expanded its presence in overseas markets, establishing itself as a significant player in the global optical fibre industry.

Positioned as an 8% global-market-share, glass-to-terabit player, the company is looking to capitalise on opportunities arising from AI, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), and sovereign infrastructure investments.

In its FY26 annual report, the company said, "We are only just beginning. The results... will be phenomenal."

It expects a continued recovery in optical demand, alongside long-term growth opportunities driven by US and European hyperscalers and the government's BharatNet rural fibre programme.

Profit jumps, order book reaches record high Sterlite Technologies reported a net profit of ₹517 crore for the September quarter, compared with ₹4 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations surged 145% year-on-year to a record ₹2,529 crore from ₹1,034 crore.

EBITDA also rose sharply to ₹846 crore from ₹141 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, according to the company's reported results. However, the reported profit also benefited from a one-time gain arising from a tariff refund.

The company attributed its strong performance to rising demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure, optical connectivity products, and data center networks. Its open order book reached a record ₹35,274 crore at the end of September, while the company reported a net debt-free balance sheet during the quarter.

Among its major contracts was a multi-year agreement worth $1.2 billion, or approximately ₹11,500 crore, with a US hyperscaler for optical connectivity products between 2026 and 2030. Other major wins included a $1.11 billion product award letter from another hyperscaler, along with contracts from telecom operators.

Brokerages see further upside Domestic brokerage Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities expects the rally to continue, having initiated coverage on the stock with a 'Buy' rating and a target price of ₹1,340.

The brokerage believes that AI and data center expansion, government-led broadband programmes and fifth- and sixth-generation (5G/6G) network rollouts could provide further growth opportunities for the company.

Global brokerage Nomura has also maintained its 'Buy' rating on Sterlite Technologies, with a target price of ₹1,350. The brokerage raised its EBITDA margin estimates for FY27, FY28, and FY29 by 151 basis points, 153 basis points, and 58 basis points, respectively.

Sterlite Technologies' previous multibagger rallies If the stock closes the calendar year around its current levels, it would mark its biggest annual gain since its listing.

However, the latest rally is not the first instance of Sterlite Technologies delivering multibagger returns to long-term shareholders. The stock also witnessed major bull runs in 2014 and 2017.

Between 2014 and 2017, shares of the company surged a cumulative 1,377%, marking one of their strongest sustained rallies.