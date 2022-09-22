This multibagger specialty chemical stock announces stock split: Do you own?

Today's closing price for Nikhil Adhesives Ltd shares was ₹1,667.70 a piece, down 1.32% from yesterday's close of ₹1,689.95. In trade today, the total volume recorded by the stock was 5,499 shares compared to the 20-Day average volume of 15,468 shares. From ₹3.55 on July 18, 1997, when the stock price was at its lowest point, it has risen sharply to the current market price, which represents a multibagger return and an all-time high of 46,877.46%. The stock price climbed from ₹132.85 on September 29, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 1,155.33% and an approximate CAGR of 66.06%.

