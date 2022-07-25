This multibagger Adani stock hits new life-time high on sixth day in a row2 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2022, 11:15 AM IST
- Multibagger stock Adani Enterprises has been rallying since 14th July 2022
Multibagger stock: Extending its rally started from 14th July 2022, Adani Enterprises share price has hit its new life-time high on sixth straight session on Monday. Adani Enterprises share price today opened upside and went on to hit its intraday high of ₹2,524.80 per share, which is fresh life-time high. this multibagger Adani stock, has been climbing new life-time high since 18th July 2022.