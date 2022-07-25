This multibagger Adani stock hits new life-time high on sixth day in a row

Speaking on the reason for continuous rally in Adani Enterprises shares, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Due to rise in demand and consumption of electricity, power sector companies are expected to register rise in moolah and the company is expected to benefit from the strong business numbers of other Adani group companies like Adani Power and Adani Transmission. hence, the stock has been continuously rising with an expectation that the company will be reporting strong earnings in upcoming quarters." However, Avinash Gorakshkar said that the stock is trading at much higher valuations and one should book profit as profit-taking can trigger any time in the stock.

