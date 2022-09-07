This multibagger stock announces record date for 100% dividend

The Board of Directors of the company have informed stock exchanges by saying that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations read with Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder and furtherance to our intimation dated May 20, 2022 regarding recommendation of Final dividend @ 100% amounting ₹1.00 per equity share on basis of face value of ₹1/- each, for the FY 2021-2022 by the Board of Directors of the Company to the shareholders for approval at the forthcoming 22nd Annual General Meeting (“AGM’’). In continuation to our intimation dated September 5, 2022 regarding 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The Company has fixed Wednesday, September 21, 2022 as record date for the purpose of determination of the eligible shareholders for payment of Final dividend on equity shares for the financial year 2021-22. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company shall remain closed from Wednesday, September 21, 2022 to Wednesday, September 28, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the AGM and determining eligibility for payment of dividend @ ₹1.00 per equity share of ₹1/- each of the Company, subject to approval of the members at the AGM."