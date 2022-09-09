This multibagger stock fixes record date for final dividend: Details here

The Board of Directors of the company have said in a stock exchange filing that “Further, pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 24th September, 2022 to Friday, 30th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 37th Annual General Meeting of the company & Payment of Final Dividend. The Company has fixed Friday, September 23, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share as recommended by the Board. The said dividend if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting shall be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members /list of Beneficial Owners at the end of business hours on Friday, September 23, 2022."