This multibagger stock fixes record date for final dividend: Details here

This multibagger stock fixes record date for final dividend: Details here2 min read . 09 Sep 2022
A small-cap company with a market valuation of ₹69.00 crore that operates in the trading industry is Chandra Prabhu International Ltd. The operation, which has its corporate headquarters in New Delhi, India, is one of the top importers and exporters of agricultural commodities, coal, and synthetic rubber, among other things, and has been in the industry for more than 25 years. The company is present throughout India thanks to its branch offices in Mughal Sarai, Guwahati, Bhatinda, and Siliguri.
The Board of Directors of the company have said in a stock exchange filing that “Further, pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act 2013 and as per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Saturday, 24th September, 2022 to Friday, 30th September, 2022 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 37th Annual General Meeting of the company & Payment of Final Dividend. The Company has fixed Friday, September 23, 2022 as ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining entitlement of the members of the Company to receive Final Dividend of Rs. 1.50/- per Equity Share as recommended by the Board. The said dividend if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting shall be paid to those members whose names appear in the Register of Members /list of Beneficial Owners at the end of business hours on Friday, September 23, 2022."
The shares of Chandra Prabhu International Ltd closed today at ₹186.05 apiece level, down by 0.77% from the previous close of ₹187.50. The stock price has skyrocketed from ₹8.50 as of 29th April 2002 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return and an all-time high of 2,088.82%. In the last 5 years, the stock has given a multibagger return of 876.64% and a multibagger return of 808.03% in the last 3 years. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 29.29% and on a YTD basis, the stock has gained 30.79% so far in 2022. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹301.00 on (05/05/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹113.30 on (22/11/2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 38.20% below the high and 64.16% above the low.
