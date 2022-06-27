This multibagger stock fixes record date for special interim dividend of 250%

The stock climbed 8.02 per cent from its previous close of ₹250.50 and closed at a market price of ₹270.60 today. The stock has returned 68.55 per cent over the past year, but over the past three years, it has provided its shareholders with a multibagger return of 190 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has fallen 2.59% so far in 2022 and at the current level the shares of Indian Card Clothing are trading higher than 5 days, 20 days, 50 days, 100 days and 200-day moving averages. The stock is currently trading with a low P/B of 0.61 times its book value per share of ₹450.08.