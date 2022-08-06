This multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 09:48 PM IST
With a market valuation of ₹398.80 crore, Banswara Syntex Ltd. is a small cap company that works in the textiles industry. One of Asia's largest single-mill setups for fibre-dyed yarn is Banswara Syntex. The firm offers a variety of textiles and technical fabrics, and it has a wide market presence in more than 50 nations, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Germany, Japan, France, the United Arab Emirates, and Turkey. The company's Board of Directors has announced a record date in order to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the purpose of sub-division / split of 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10/- each into 2 equity shares having a face value of ₹5/- each, which existing shareholders and new investors need to be aware of.