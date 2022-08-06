This multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Details inside

Banswara Syntex Ltd. shares ended trading on Friday at Rs. 235.00 per share, down 1.67 per cent from the previous close. In the last 5 years, the stock has gained 69.74% and in the last 3 years, the stock price has risen from ₹57.80 as of 6th August 2019 to the current price level, which results in a multibagger return of 359.22%. The stock has gained 5.62 per cent over the last year, and on a year-to-date basis, it has gained 2.51 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 14.36 per cent in the past six months, but in the past month, it has recovered by 10.30 per cent.

