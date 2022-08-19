This multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Details inside

This multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Details inside2 min read . 09:39 PM IST
With a market valuation of Rs. 794.39 crore, Ritesh Properties & Industries Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the real estate industry. The company holds business ventures in both the real estate and fashion industries. For the purpose of subdivision/split of face value of the equity shares of the company from face value of Rs. 10/- per share to face value of Re. 1/- per share, the Board of Directors has announced the record date which shareholders should be aware of.
The company said today in a stock exchange filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, notice is hereby given that the Company has fixed Saturday, September 03, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for subdivision/split of face value of the equity shares of the Company from face value of Rs. 10/- per share to face value of Re. 1/- per share."
The shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd closed today at ₹325.00 apiece, down by 0.81% from the previous close of ₹327.65 per share. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹6.82 as of 31st August 2017 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 4,665.40% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 122.20% approx. Similarly, the stock price has risen from ₹11 as of 14th July 1995 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 2,854.55%. In the last 1 year, the stock has produced a multibagger return of 102.74% but on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 24.15% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹535.00 on 27/12/2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹148.60 on 21/09/2021 which means that at the current market price of ₹325.00 the stock is trading 39.25% below the 52-week-high and 118.70% above the 52-week-low.
