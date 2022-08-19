This multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Details inside

The shares of Ritesh Properties and Industries Ltd closed today at ₹325.00 apiece, down by 0.81% from the previous close of ₹327.65 per share. In the last 5 years, the stock price has risen from ₹6.82 as of 31st August 2017 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 4,665.40% and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 122.20% approx. Similarly, the stock price has risen from ₹11 as of 14th July 1995 to the current market price which logs in a multibagger return of 2,854.55%. In the last 1 year, the stock has produced a multibagger return of 102.74% but on a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 24.15% so far in 2022. On the BSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹535.00 on 27/12/2021 and a 52-week-low of ₹148.60 on 21/09/2021 which means that at the current market price of ₹325.00 the stock is trading 39.25% below the 52-week-high and 118.70% above the 52-week-low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}