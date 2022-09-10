This multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Do you own?

The shares of Leading Leasing Finance And Investment Company Ltd closed on Friday at ₹137.85 apiece, up by 0.11% from the previous close of ₹137.70. The stock price soared from ₹10.45 on September 29, 2017, to the market price today, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,219.14% during the last five years. The stock has gained by 55.67% over the past year and by 27.76% over the past three years. The stock has appreciated 51.90% YTD so far in 2022. The stock has climbed 87.68% over the past six months, but it has dropped 7.89% during the past month. As of the quarter that ended in June 2022, the corporation has 100.00% public shareholding. The company's book value per share is Rs. 17.97, translating into a price-to-book value (P/B) ratio of 7.67. At the current market price, the stock can be viewed as being overvalued due to its high P/B when compared to its competitors, including Muthoot Finance, HDFC AMC, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd., Bajaj Holdings, and Bajaj Finserv.

