Multibagger stock: Genius don't do different thing but they do things differently. For example, let's take stock market investment. It's no secret that marquee investors became market magnets through their investments and those ace investors have been repeatedly telling that they could accumulate wealth from stock market via 'buy, sell and hold' strategy. Means, their money making mantra is simple, one should hold a stock as long as it can. Ace market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has been found telling investors to remain invested in a stock till its PE peaks. And to remain informed about the PE of a stock, one needs to keep an eye on the business model of the company.

If an investor follow these stock market investment rules, he or she can become a crorepati in long-term by investing in thousands. Latest example is Marico shares. Marico share price had a closing of ₹2.66 per share on 19th October 2001 on NSE whereas Marico share price today is ₹588 apiece levels today (at 9:18 on NSE) — appreciating around 220 times in this period of 20 years.

Marico share price history

According to share price history of this multibagger stock, Marico shares have risen from ₹563.30 to ₹588 in last one week — logging around 4.50 per cent surge in this period. Likewise, the multibagger stock has ascended 5.5 per cent in one month — rising from ₹558.30 to ₹588 apiece levels. In last 6 months, Marico shares have shot up from ₹423.30 to ₹588 levels — rising near 40 per cent in this period. Similarly, in last one year, this stock has risen from ₹361.60 to ₹588 per share levels — clocking around 65 per cent surge in one year. In last 5 years, the stock has given multibagger return of 115 per cent after rising from ₹275.70 to ₹588 levels.

Likewise in last 20 years, the stock has surged from ₹2.66 per share levels to ₹588 apiece — logging around 22,000 per cent return in this period.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Marico share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.045 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 6 months ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.40 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this consumer durable counter one year ago, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹1.65 lakh today. If an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 5 years ago and had remained invested in this scrip throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.15 lakh today.

Likewise, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock 20 years ago buying at ₹2.66 per share levels, and the investor had remained invested in this scrip till date without any interruption, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹2.20 crore today.

However, stock market experts still see more gains in this multibagger stock. They are of the opinion that it may go up to ₹602 per share levels in immediate short-term.

Marico share price outlook

Speaking on Marico share price outlook; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "Marico share price may go further northward hitting ₹602 in immediate short-term. One can buy this counter for this immediate short-term target initiating momentum buy at current market price maintaining stop loss at ₹575 per share levels."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

