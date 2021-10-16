Multibagger stock: "Be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful," this famous Warren Buffett quote holds well for those stock market investors who made investments in the bleeding stock market after the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic. After the rebound in equity market post-Covid, a handful of stocks have delivered multibagger return to its investors. Gita Renewable Energy shares are one of them. This BSE listed energy stock has risen from ₹5.52 to ₹233.50 per share levels in last one year — logging around 4130 per cent jump in this period.

Gita Renewable Energy share price history

As per the share price history of this multibagger stock, this stock has hit 5 per cent upper circuit in all 5 sessions last week, yielding 21.50 per cent rise in this period. The multibagger stock of 2021 has risen from ₹88.20 to ₹233.50 in last one month, logging around 165 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in last 6 months, this energy stock has surged from ₹29.40 to ₹233.50 apiece levels — delivering near 695 per cent return to its shareholders. Likewise in year-to-date time, this multibagger stock has risen from ₹7.36 to ₹233.50 — logging around 3230 per cent rise in 2021.

This multibagger stock had closed at ₹5.52 per share on 13th October 2020 on BSE whereas it closed at ₹233.50 on 14th October 2021 on BSE — rising to the tune of near 42 times or 4130 per cent in last one year.

Impact on investment

Taking cue from Gita Renewable Energy share price history, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock one week ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹1.21 lakh today. If the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this stock one month ago, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹2.65 lakh today. Similarly, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this counter 6 months ago and had remained invested in this counter till date, its ₹1 lakh would have become ₹7.95 lakh today.

Likewise, if the investor had invested ₹1 lakh in this multibagger stock pone year ago buying Gita Renewable Energy shares at ₹5.52 apiece, and the investor had remained invested in this stock throughout this period, its ₹1 lakh would have turned to ₹42.30 lakh today.

