''The company is on a long term growth path and with the new initiatives that the company is working on we could see net profit more than tripling over the next 2to 3 years. So although the stock has run up significantly, we believe the company will be able to sustain high valuations going forward and hence the remain positive. Going forward any dip due to short term movements can be used to accumulate the stock,'' said Ujjawal Kumar, Analyst, Green Portfolio.

