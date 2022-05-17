This multibagger stock has surged over 200% in 1 yr, brokerage sees more upside

“We believe GFL is poised for growth in the coming quarters backed by expansion in capacity of its new fluoropolymer business in addition with increasing utilisation levels and revenues from R125 and R142B. Also robust demand for its PTFE product supported by its integrated plant operations should offer better realisations in the coming quarters thus improving the return ratios and keep the momentum of its financial performance intact. Since our last recommendation the stock has already achieved our target price (INR 3,167). At present it provides a good opportunity to re-enter the stock as it is trading at INR 2,495 with a P/E multiple of 29.19x/24.06x FY23E/24E to its earnings. We continue to maintain ‘BUY’ recommendation on the stock and apply P/E multiple of 31x to its FY24E earnings, which yields an increased revised target price of INR 3,215 per share," the brokerage has said in a report.