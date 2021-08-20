This multibagger stock has tripled share holders' money in 6 months

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Multibagger stock: Year 2021 has witnessed huge rise in the number of stocks that have doubled share holders' money in one year or less than one year. According to market observers, this could happen due to sharp rebound in the markets post-first wave of Covid-19. They said that after heavy selloff in February and March 2020, NSE Nifty has more than doubled today. In this sharp rise, small-cap and mid-cap stocks played an important role as they also climbed to record high in this sharp rebound. So, those who invested in small-cap stocks in this period have been able to garner whopping multibagger returns. Deep Industries shares are one of such small-cap stocks. The energy share shot up from ₹35.60 per stock levels to ₹129.55 mark in the last six months — delivering near 265 per cent return to its share holders.

Deep Industries share price history

In the last 5 trade sessions, Deep Industries shares shot up from 114.50 to ₹129.55 — logging near 13 per cent rise in this period. Similarly, in the last one month, Deep Industries share price went up from ₹94.75 to ₹129.55 — yielding near 36 per cent return to its share holders. However, in the last 6 months, Deep Industries share price rose from ₹35.60 per stock levels to ₹129.55 per share mark — registering around 265 per cent rise in this period.

Impact on investors' money

