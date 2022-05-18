This multibagger stock hits upper circuit before turning ex-bonus tomorrow

The record date for bonus shares has been set for May 20, 2022, and the stock will turn ex-bonus tomorrow, May 19, 2022. “On the captioned subject and in pursuance to approval of shareholders received vide Extra-Ordinary General Meeting dated 11th May, 2022, we request you to note that the Board of Directors have fixed Friday, 20th May, 2022 (subject to receipt of in-principal approval of the Exchange) as the Record Date for the purpose of issue of Bonus Share in the ratio of 2:1 i.e, 2 new Equity Bonus Share of Rs. 1/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of the Rs. 1/ each held," the company has said in an exchange filing.