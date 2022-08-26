This multibagger stock is a watch ahead for 1:1 bonus share in September

Today, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 785.00 a piece, up 3.95 percent from yesterday's close of Rs. 755.15 per share. The stock price climbed from ₹68.73 on April 23, 2004, to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,042.15%. The stock has grown by 69.95% over the past five years and by 88.05% over the past year. The stock has gained 71.60% YTD so far in 2022. The stock has appreciated 41.11% over the past six months and 21.30% over the past month. The stock has gained by 7.10% during the last five trading sessions, has been rising for the past four days, and has returned over 9% over that time. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹929.55 on (19/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹403.00 on (26/08/2021) which indicates that at the current share price the stock is trading 15.55% below the high and 94.78% above the low.