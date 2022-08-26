This multibagger stock is a watch ahead for 1:1 bonus share in September

This multibagger stock is a watch ahead for 1:1 bonus share in September2 min read . 07:11 PM IST
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. (POCL) is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical industry with a market valuation of Rs. 453.48 crore. The best grade lead and lead alloys, as well as PVC additives, are produced by POCL, a prominent secondary lead smelter in India. These products are provided to companies like those that make batteries, chemicals, and PVC extruded and moulded products. According to data available on the BSE, the firm has announced a bonus share of 1:1 for which the record date has been set as September 29, 2022. As a result, the stock will trade ex-bonus on September 28, 2022.
For the purpose of the record date, the company has said in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform that the fresh record date for the purpose of issuance of Bonus Shares is fixed on 29th September 2022."
Today, Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Ltd. shares closed at Rs. 785.00 a piece, up 3.95 percent from yesterday's close of Rs. 755.15 per share. The stock price climbed from ₹68.73 on April 23, 2004, to the level it is at now, representing a multibagger return and an all-time high of 1,042.15%. The stock has grown by 69.95% over the past five years and by 88.05% over the past year. The stock has gained 71.60% YTD so far in 2022. The stock has appreciated 41.11% over the past six months and 21.30% over the past month. The stock has gained by 7.10% during the last five trading sessions, has been rising for the past four days, and has returned over 9% over that time. The stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹929.55 on (19/04/2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹403.00 on (26/08/2021) which indicates that at the current share price the stock is trading 15.55% below the high and 94.78% above the low.
