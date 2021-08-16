Domestic brokerage and research firm Axis Securities's top stock pick of the week is India's leading structural steel tubes producer APL Apollo Tubes. Headquartered at Delhi NCR, the company has 10 manufacturing plants with a total installed capacity of 2.6MTPA. APL Apollo Tubes has over 1500+ products varieties for multiple building material structural steel applications.

Explaining the investment rationale, the brokerage said that although on sequential basis volumes declined due to Covid, the management has indicated focus will be on value added products with higher margins going ahead. "Given a healthy demand outlook APAT is considering capacity expansion (colour coated, high diameter pipes and consumer oriented products through Apollo Tricoat) from current 2.6MTPA to 4MTPA by 2025 a 54% growth in capacity which will drive volumes. With unlocking of the economy we may expect consumer oriented products to see a healthy traction,'' it added.

Currently APL Apollo Tubes enjoys a 50% market share in domestic structural steel tubes segment. This is led by share gains from unorganized players that are facing challenges owing to liquidity crunch, supply chain disruption, elevated RM prices and lack of working capital availability. “In addition to this steady growing demand, capacity expansion and aggressive rural push would aid APAT register double digit volume growth going forward," Axis added in the note. The brokerage has a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹1,780 per share.

APL Apollo Tubes has outperformed by turning into a multibagger stock as the shares have rallied over 260% in a year and 90% in 2021 (year-to-date). Its multi-product offerings include varieties of Pre- Galvanized Tubes, Structural Steel Tubes, Galvanized Tubes, MS Black Pipes and Hollow Sections, making APL Apollo among the leading branded steel products manufacturers in India.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

