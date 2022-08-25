This multibagger stock of 2022 is a watch for 2:1 bonus shares in September

Today's closing price for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd shares on the BSE was ₹3,396.25, a gain of 5.00% from yesterday's close of ₹3,234.55 per share. The stock reached its upper circuit limit today with a traded volume of 6,110 shares at the close, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 9,108 shares. The stock price increased from ₹15.50 on July 14, 1995, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 21,811.29%. The stock price rose from ₹91.20 per share on August 28, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 3,623.96% and an approximate CAGR of 106.25%. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹776.65 as of 26th August 2021 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 337.29% and on a YTD basis the stock price has risen from ₹1,119.35 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 203.41% so far in 2022.

