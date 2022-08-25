This multibagger stock of 2022 is a watch for 2:1 bonus shares in September

This multibagger stock of 2022 is a watch for 2:1 bonus shares in September2 min read . 04:54 PM IST
- With a market worth of ₹1,358.50 crore, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical sector.
With a market worth of ₹1,358.50 crore, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical sector. The company produces wood adhesives as its primary business. The company's Board of Directors has established the record date to determine the shareholders' eligibility for a bonus share issue in a 2:1 ratio.
With a market worth of ₹1,358.50 crore, Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd. is a small-cap company that operates in the chemical sector. The company produces wood adhesives as its primary business. The company's Board of Directors has established the record date to determine the shareholders' eligibility for a bonus share issue in a 2:1 ratio.
The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company has fixed Friday, 9th September 2022 as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (Two) Equity Share of ₹10 each for every (One) Equity Share of ₹10 each."
The Board of Directors of the company has said in a regulatory filing that “This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the company has fixed Friday, 9th September 2022 as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issue of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of (Two) Equity Share of ₹10 each for every (One) Equity Share of ₹10 each."
Today's closing price for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd shares on the BSE was ₹3,396.25, a gain of 5.00% from yesterday's close of ₹3,234.55 per share. The stock reached its upper circuit limit today with a traded volume of 6,110 shares at the close, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 9,108 shares. The stock price increased from ₹15.50 on July 14, 1995, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 21,811.29%. The stock price rose from ₹91.20 per share on August 28, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 3,623.96% and an approximate CAGR of 106.25%. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹776.65 as of 26th August 2021 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 337.29% and on a YTD basis the stock price has risen from ₹1,119.35 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 203.41% so far in 2022.
Today's closing price for Jyoti Resins and Adhesives Ltd shares on the BSE was ₹3,396.25, a gain of 5.00% from yesterday's close of ₹3,234.55 per share. The stock reached its upper circuit limit today with a traded volume of 6,110 shares at the close, which was lower than the 20-Day average volume of 9,108 shares. The stock price increased from ₹15.50 on July 14, 1995, to the current market price, representing a multibagger return of 21,811.29%. The stock price rose from ₹91.20 per share on August 28, 2017, to the current market price during the past five years, resulting in a multibagger return of 3,623.96% and an approximate CAGR of 106.25%. In the last 1 year, the stock price has risen from ₹776.65 as of 26th August 2021 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 337.29% and on a YTD basis the stock price has risen from ₹1,119.35 as of 3rd January 2022 to the current price level which logs in a multibagger return of 203.41% so far in 2022.