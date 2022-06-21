This multibagger stock of 2022 locked in upper circuit for 11th straight session

The stock has climbed from ₹17.35 on December 31, 2021 to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 163.11% in just six months. However, the stock has fallen 33.84 per cent in the previous three months but has risen 17.81 per cent in the last month. The stock has gained 21.25 per cent in the previous five trading days and has beaten the NIFTY in the last five years to date. Nifty has gained 63.56 per cent in the previous five years, and the stock has returned 394.05 per cent, outperforming Nifty by 330.49 per cent. Nifty has climbed by 32% in the previous three years, and the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 171.73%, exceeding Nifty by 139.73 per cent. Nifty has fallen 0.54 per cent in the previous year, but the stock has managed to produce a multibagger return of 407.22, and Nifty has plummeted 11.15 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022, but the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 150.82 per cent, exceeding Nifty by 139.67 per cent till date in 2022.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}