This multibagger stock of 2022 locked in upper circuit for 11th straight session

United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is a textile-oriented small cap company with a market capitalization of ₹95 crore. United Polyfab Gujarat Limited is a major textile production firm that specialises in spinning and textiles.
United Polyfab Gujarat Ltd is a textile-oriented small cap company with a market capitalization of ₹95 crore. United Polyfab Gujarat Limited is a major textile production firm that specialises in spinning and textiles. The company's average monthly production capacity is 1500000 metres of gray fabric, dyed fabric, and 100 per cent cotton yarn, and its key business operations include trading and manufacturing of woven textiles and yarn. Gray denim, gray fabric, and gray cotton fabric are also manufactured and weaved by United Polyfab Gujarat.
United Polyfab Gujarat's stock is presently trading at ₹45.65, up 4.94 per cent from its previous closing of ₹43.50, and the stock has been stuck in the upper circuit for the past 11 sessions, with no sell-off pressure. The latest traded volume is 26,380 for the stock, amounting to ₹12.04 lakh. United Polyfab Gujarat's stock has risen from ₹9 on August 3, 2021 to ₹45.65 on June 21, 2022, 1:48 pm IST, representing a multibagger return of 407.22 per cent in a year. Year-to-date (YTD), the stock has risen from ₹18.20 on January 3rd, 2022 to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 150.82 per cent so far in 2022.
The stock has climbed from ₹17.35 on December 31, 2021 to the current level, representing a multibagger return of 163.11% in just six months. However, the stock has fallen 33.84 per cent in the previous three months but has risen 17.81 per cent in the last month. The stock has gained 21.25 per cent in the previous five trading days and has beaten the NIFTY in the last five years to date. Nifty has gained 63.56 per cent in the previous five years, and the stock has returned 394.05 per cent, outperforming Nifty by 330.49 per cent. Nifty has climbed by 32% in the previous three years, and the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 171.73%, exceeding Nifty by 139.73 per cent. Nifty has fallen 0.54 per cent in the previous year, but the stock has managed to produce a multibagger return of 407.22, and Nifty has plummeted 11.15 per cent year-to-date (YTD) so far in 2022, but the stock has delivered a multibagger return of 150.82 per cent, exceeding Nifty by 139.67 per cent till date in 2022.
The stock is now trading above its 5 days, 20-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages, but below its 50-day moving average. The promoters hold 40.55 per cent of the shares which is in a constant state for the last 6 months but have fallen over 2% QoQ, while foreign institutions own 6.70 per cent and regular shareholders own 52.75 per cent. Revenue has surged at an annual pace of over 43 per cent over the previous five years and 23 per cent over the last three years, and the company has generated significant profit growth of over 55 per cent CAGR over the last five years. The stock is currently trading at a P/E of 12.82 and the book value per share of the stock is ₹22.18 which is 2.05 times its book value at the current level.