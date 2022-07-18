This multibagger stock of 2022 shall trade ex-bonus tomorrow: Check if you own2 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 06:12 PM IST
- With a market capitalization of ₹60.24 crore, Aki India Ltd. is a small-cap company in the consumer durables sector.
Listen to this article
With a market capitalization of ₹60.24 crore, Aki India Ltd. is a small-cap company in the consumer durables sector. Horse Covers, Leather Footwear, Leather Bags, Belts, and Finished Leather are among the leather goods for equestrian sports for which the firm is largely in charge of designing and manufacturing. The company has a monthly production capacity of, 1200000 Sq. Ft. for leather upholstery, bag leather, belt leather & footwear leather. The stock will trade ex-bonus tomorrow, July 19, 2022, since AKI India has set Wednesday, July 20, 2022, as the record date for the bonus shares.