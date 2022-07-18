OPEN APP
With a market capitalization of 60.24 crore, Aki India Ltd. is a small-cap company in the consumer durables sector. Horse Covers, Leather Footwear, Leather Bags, Belts, and Finished Leather are among the leather goods for equestrian sports for which the firm is largely in charge of designing and manufacturing. The company has a monthly production capacity of, 1200000 Sq. Ft. for leather upholstery, bag leather, belt leather & footwear leather. The stock will trade ex-bonus tomorrow, July 19, 2022, since AKI India has set Wednesday, July 20, 2022, as the record date for the bonus shares.

For the purpose of bonus issue, the Board of Directors has said in stock exchange filings that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, the Board of Directors has fixed Wednesday, July 20, 2022 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for issuance of Bonus Equity Shares of the Company in the proportion of 3 (Three) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 10 (Ten) existing Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each."

AKI India's shares on the BSE closed today at 58.50, up 3.36 per cent from the previous close of 56.60. On the BSE, there were 2,45,000 shares traded throughout the day. The stock has risen from 12.10 on July 27, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 383.47 per cent. The stock has climbed from 26 per share as of January 4, 2022, to its current level on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 125.00 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained 83.10 per cent over the past six months and 10.59 per cent over the past month. The share price of AKI India has climbed from 31 to the current level during the previous 5 days, representing a return of 88.71 per cent. The 52-week high for the stock was reached in today's trading at 62.25 a piece around 3.20 P.M, while the 52-week low was reached at 12.10 on July 27, 2021, suggesting that the stock is now trading 383 per cent above the 52-week low.

