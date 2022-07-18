This multibagger stock of 2022 shall trade ex-bonus tomorrow: Check if you own

AKI India's shares on the BSE closed today at ₹58.50, up 3.36 per cent from the previous close of ₹56.60. On the BSE, there were 2,45,000 shares traded throughout the day. The stock has risen from ₹12.10 on July 27, 2021, to its current level during the past year, representing a multibagger return of 383.47 per cent. The stock has climbed from ₹26 per share as of January 4, 2022, to its current level on a year-to-date basis, representing a multibagger return of 125.00 per cent so far in 2022. The stock has gained 83.10 per cent over the past six months and 10.59 per cent over the past month. The share price of AKI India has climbed from ₹31 to the current level during the previous 5 days, representing a return of 88.71 per cent. The 52-week high for the stock was reached in today's trading at ₹62.25 a piece around 3.20 P.M, while the 52-week low was reached at ₹12.10 on July 27, 2021, suggesting that the stock is now trading 383 per cent above the 52-week low.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}