This multibagger stock fixes record date for stock split: Check details here

The stock has climbed from ₹57.20 to its present position of ₹132.10 during the past year has resulted in a multibagger return of 130.94 percent. The stock has lost 29.79 percent of its value year to date (YTD) in 2022. The stock has dropped 22.66 per cent over the past six months, and 9.21 per cent over the past month. The stock has fallen 8.04 per cent in the last five trading days. Steel Exchange is trading below the 5 days, 20-day, 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day moving averages based on the most recent traded price.

