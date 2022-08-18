This multibagger stock sets record date for 90% dividend2 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2022, 09:49 PM IST
Alembic Ltd is a real estate-related small-cap company with a market cap of ₹1,982.36 Crore. The company is active in manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) based on chemistry and fermentation. Additionally, the company is working on R&D projects in Vadodara. The company also carries out project management and marketing consultancy, as well as the construction of residential and commercial real estate projects. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the company's board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.80 (90%) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.