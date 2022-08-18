Alembic Ltd is a real estate-related small-cap company with a market cap of ₹1,982.36 Crore. The company is active in manufacturing and marketing active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) based on chemistry and fermentation. Additionally, the company is working on R&D projects in Vadodara. The company also carries out project management and marketing consultancy, as well as the construction of residential and commercial real estate projects. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the company's board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 1.80 (90%) per equity share with a face value of Rs. 2 each, subject to shareholder approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders, the Board of Directors of the company said today in a regulatory filing that “Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform the exchange that the Company has fixed Tuesday, 13th September 2022 as the Record Date for determining the entitlement of members of the Company to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31st March, 2022. The payment of dividend will be made on or before Friday, 23rd September, 2022 upon the same being approved at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 20th September 2022."

Alembic Limited's shares ended today's trading session on the NSE at ₹77.00, up 0.79% from the previous close. With a multibagger return and an all-time high of 4,999.34%, the stock price has risen from ₹1.51 on January 4th, 1996 to the current market price. The stock also generated a multibagger return of 135.83% over the previous five years. However, the stock has lost 24.80% during the past year and 28.54% on a YTD basis so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 12.80% over the past six months but has gained 6.28% over the past month. The stock has climbed 9.30% over the past five trading days. 3,66,142 shares were traded in total on the NSE, for a total traded value of Rs. 284.20 lacs. 164,530 shares were traded on average over the past 20 days.