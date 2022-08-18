This multibagger stock sets record date for 90% dividend

Alembic Limited's shares ended today's trading session on the NSE at ₹77.00, up 0.79% from the previous close. With a multibagger return and an all-time high of 4,999.34%, the stock price has risen from ₹1.51 on January 4th, 1996 to the current market price. The stock also generated a multibagger return of 135.83% over the previous five years. However, the stock has lost 24.80% during the past year and 28.54% on a YTD basis so far in 2022. The stock has dropped 12.80% over the past six months but has gained 6.28% over the past month. The stock has climbed 9.30% over the past five trading days. 3,66,142 shares were traded in total on the NSE, for a total traded value of Rs. 284.20 lacs. 164,530 shares were traded on average over the past 20 days.

