This multibagger stock shall pay 600% dividend soon: Do you own it?2 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 04:12 PM IST
- Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹12,504.23 Crore operating in the pharma sector
Listen to this article
Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a mid-cap company having a market cap of ₹12,504.23 Crore operating in the pharma sector. The company manufactures pharmaceuticals and fine chemical intermediates for leading pharmaceutical companies in India and abroad. Pharmaceutical solutions, active pharmaceutical ingredients, intermediates, and formulations are the company's four main business segments.