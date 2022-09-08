This multibagger stock shall pay 600% dividend soon: Do you own it?

The Board of Directors of the company stated in a regulatory filing that “The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.1.00 per equity share (100% of face value of Rs.1.00 each) and special dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share (500% of face value of Rs.1.00), totaling to Rs. 6.00 per equity share (600% of face value of Rs. 1.00 each) for the financial year 2022-23. The Board has approved the Record Date i.e., September 12, 2022 notified earlier by the Company for the purpose of payment of dividend to the eligible shareholders. The above said dividend will be paid on and from September 20, 2022."