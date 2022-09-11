This multibagger stock shall pay 10 per share dividend soon: Do you own it?

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “The Board of Directors has in the said Meeting recommended a Dividend of Rs.10/- per equity share of ₹10/- each Fully Paid Up (@100%) for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2022, subject to approval of Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Upon approval by the Shareholders, the dividend declared will be paid within 30 days of declaration and the date of payment of dividend will be intimated in due course. The dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid, subject to deduction of tax at source."