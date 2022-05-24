This multibagger stock surges over 200% in 1 year, ICICI Securities says to buy

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹413 on 17 January 2022 and a 52-week low of ₹88.20 on 21 May 2021, implying that it is presently trading at a discount of 17% to its 52-week-high. The stock's P/E ratio is 18.96, which is high and overvalued whereas the P/B is 4.87, while ROE is 17.43%. The company has a high promoter holding of 51.28 per cent, which indicates that it is a good time to buy because of the potential for future growth, as well as a low PEG ratio of 0.55, which indicates that the stock is cheap.