This multibagger stock to hit a new high, Brokerage is bullish for 52% upside
07 Aug 2022
KPR Mill Ltd is a mid-cap company in the textile industry with a market valuation of ₹19,309.07 Cr. The company's diverse business spotlight includes White Crystal Sugar, Yarn, Fabrics, and Garments. The firm also produces a wide variety of textile products, including Compact, Melange, Carded, Polyster, and Combed Yarn, Readymade Knitted Apparel, Fabrics, and Readymade Knitted Apparel. KPR Mill Ltd. shares ended trading on the NSE on Friday at ₹564.50 per share, up 0.0089 per cent from the previous close. At the present price, the stock is trading 26.59 per cent below its 52-week high and 70.94 per cent above its 52-week low on the NSE, where it reached a 52-week high of ₹769.00 on 14-January-2022 and a 52-week low of ₹330.23 on 23-August-2021. Edelweiss Broking Limited has set a buy call on KPR Mill's stock with a target price of INR 860, which would be a new or all-time high. From the stock's present market price, the stock has a potential upside of 52.34 per cent to achieve its target price.