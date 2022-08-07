This multibagger stock to hit a new high, Brokerage is bullish for 52% upside

“Though we expect KPR Mill to post strong numbers in Q2FY23 as well, considering profit warnings by global retailers amid US recession concerns towards the end of the year, we believe garment exporters may see contraction in their order books in H2FY23. Moreover, contraction in textile segment realization to pass on the recent decline (and expected further decline) in cotton prices, would hinder revenue growth in textile in H2FY23. Nonetheless, we remain confident that the textile export theme is here to stay driven by (a) adoption of the China Plus 1 strategy by global retailers, (b) high likelihood of India signing FTA agreements with Europe and the UK, (c) India’s market share gain from other competitive nations (Sri Lanka and Pakistan) and (d) addition of new geographies (Australia, Dubai, Japan and Latin America). To factor in the expected slowdown in H2FY23, we have reduced our earnings estimates for FY23E and FY24E by 6% and 5%, respectively. We maintain ‘BUY’ rating on KPR Mill with a revised target price of INR860/share (previous TP: INR900/share), valuing it at 26x FY24E earnings," said the research analysts of Edelweiss Broking Limited.