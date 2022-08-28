This multibagger stock to pay ₹30 per share dividend soon: Check record date2 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 06:25 PM IST
- Bharat Bijlee Ltd is an industrial-focused small cap company with a market cap of ₹1,081.48 Crore.
Bharat Bijlee Ltd is an industrial-focused small-cap company with a market cap of ₹1,081.48 Crore. Power Transformers, Projects, Electric Motors, Magnet Technology Machines, Drives, and Industrial Automation Solutions are among the main business categories of Bharat Bijlee, a renowned electrical engineering firm with headquarters in India. Power, refineries, steel, cement, railways, machinery, construction, and textiles are just a few of the industries that the corporation serves through its electrical business segments. For the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2022, the board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs. 30 per equity share or 300% at a face value of ₹10 each.