This multibagger stock to pay 30 per share dividend soon: Check record date

As per the data available on BSE, the ex-date for the purpose of the same is 19 September 2022. At the current market price of ₹1,920.00, the stock is trading at a dividend yield of 1.56%. On Friday, the shares of Bharat Bijlee Ltd closed at ₹1,920.00 apiece, down by 1.19% from the previous close of ₹1,943.05 per share. In the last 3 years, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 116.45% and in the last 1 year, the stock has gained 49.28%. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen by 0.07% so far in 2022. On the NSE, the stock had touched a 52-week-high of ₹2,169.95 on (01-February-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹1,269.15 on (01-September-2021) indicating that at the current market price the stock is trading 11.51% below the high and 51.28% above the low.