This multibagger stock to trade ex-right next week: Check key takeaways

The company has said in a regulatory filing that “In furtherance to our letter dated 10 April 2022 wherein the Board of Directors of the Company had considered and approved the issue of 1,80,03,882 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of ₹10 /- each on Rights Basis at a price of 10/- per rights equity share aggregating tot 18,00,38,820/- (Indian Rupees Eighteen Crore Thirty- Eight Thousand Eight Hundred and Twenty only) in the ratio of 2 Rights Equity Shares for every 1 Equity Share held as on Record Date, also in furtherance to our intimation dated 10 May 2022, 6 July 2022, 18 July 2022 to the Stock Exchange in this regard and pursuant to Regulations 30 and 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time we would like to inform that the Right Issue Committee and Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. Thursday, 21 July 2022, have fixed the Record date i.e. Wednesday, 27 July 2022 for the purpose of determining names of shareholders of the Company eligible to apply for the Rights Equity Shares in the Rights Issue of the Company."