This multibagger to issue bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. Stock rises 230% in 2 years

According to Axis Direct returns calculator, if an investor had invested ₹1 lakh in Bharat Gears for 24 months in August 2020, then the value of their investment has tripled by now. From August 25, 2020, to date, the investment of ₹1 lakh soared to over ₹3.3 lakh in Bharat Gears. If the investment was ₹5 lakh, then the return is around more than ₹16.50 lakh in 2 years. On ₹10 lakh investment, the returns are over ₹33 lakh in Bharat Gears in 2 years as of now.