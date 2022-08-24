Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This multibagger to issue bonus shares in 1:2 ratio. Stock rises 230% in 2 years

Bharat Gears is a multibagger as the shares have skyrocketed by more than 230% in 2 years.
4 min read . 05:03 PM ISTPooja Sitaram Jaiswar

  • As per the regulatory filing, the board approved the issue of bonus shares to the members of Bharat Gears in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. issuance of one equity share for every two existing equity shares held by shareholders.

India's largest gear manufacturer, Bharat Gears' board of directors on Wednesday approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:2. The company's shares witnessed a good healthy buying sentiment on exchanges as they neared their 52-week high. The shares settled on a positive note. Bharat Gears is a multibagger as the shares have skyrocketed by more than 230% in 2 years.

As per the regulatory filing, the board approved the issue of bonus shares to the members of Bharat Gears in the ratio of 1:2, i.e. issuance of one equity share for every two existing equity shares held by shareholders.

Bharat Gears will issue bonus shares to shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members on the close of business on the record date being September 13, 2022

This means, Bharat Gears shares will turn ex-bonus on September 12 ahead of the record date.

In its filing, Bharat Gears said, the bonus is out of free reserves i.e. capital redemption reserve.

Under the bonus issue, the company plans to issue 51,18,353 equity shares having a face value of 10 each aggregating nearly 5.12 crore.

Before the bonus issue, the share capital of the company is currently around 10.24 crore. Post bonus issue, the share capital will be around 15.36 crore.

The company plans to issue the bonus shares within two months from the date of approval by the board of directors on August 24, 2022.

Bonus shares:

Generally, a listed company announces bonus shares as a form of incentive which can be called additional shares over the shareholders' existing shares. The ratio of the bonus issue is decided by the company.

In bonus shares, there are various dates such as 'record date', 'ex-date', and 'issue date'.

Simply put, the record date is the cut-off date on which the listed company makes a note of its shareholding book. All shareholders who hold shares in the company on the record date will be eligible for the benefit.

Meanwhile, the ex-bonus date is the day before the record date. Generally, to be eligible for bonus shares, an investor should buy the stocks of a company at least one day or two days before the ex-date.

On BSE, Bharat Gears is listed under the 'B' group with a settlement type of 'T+2'. Under the settlement option 'T+2', the shares you bought will get credited to your Demat account after two days.

Bharat Gears share price:

On BSE, Bharat Gears shares settled at 181.30 apiece up by 1.77%. The shares had touched an intraday high of 185 apiece - which is a couple of rupees away from the 52-week high of 190.20 apiece on the exchange. Overall, the shares have jumped by nearly 4% in the day.

The company's market cap is around 185.59 crore.

In a year, Bharat Gears shares have skyrocketed by more than 55% on Dalal Street. The shares were around 116.64 on August 24 last year. However, the shares jumped by a breathtaking more than 230% in 2 years. On August 24, 2020, the shares were below 55.

According to Axis Direct returns calculator, if an investor had invested 1 lakh in Bharat Gears for 24 months in August 2020, then the value of their investment has tripled by now. From August 25, 2020, to date, the investment of 1 lakh soared to over 3.3 lakh in Bharat Gears. If the investment was 5 lakh, then the return is around more than 16.50 lakh in 2 years. On 10 lakh investment, the returns are over 33 lakh in Bharat Gears in 2 years as of now.

Bharat Gears is a major global supplier of automotive gears and heat treatment furnaces. The company manufactures a wide range of Ring Gears and Pinions, Transmission Gears and Shafts, Differential Gears, and Gear Boxes majorly for the automotive industry.

In the first quarter of FY23, Bharat Gears reported a net profit of 4.30 crore lower than 6.39 crore in Q1FY22 and 5.36 crore in Q4FY22. The company's revenue climbed to 183.97 crore in Q1FY23 compared to 164.68 crore in the same period last year, however, declined from 190.69 crore in Q4FY22.

