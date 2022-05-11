On the sustainability front, Goenka said, "Welspun has set benchmarks for the industry through its differentiated efforts in all areas of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) where several significant outcomes have already been achieved. In Home Textiles, we have been recognized by Tesco and awarded with their Sustainability & Community Award for exceptional focus on community initiatives and for outstanding ethical performance. I am also delighted to share that in our Flooring plant, 15% of total energy currently being used is from renewable energy and the target is to reach 25% by 2025 and 50% by 2030."