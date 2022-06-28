This navaratna stock to pay 100% dividend soon: Check details

In its exchange filing, the company today has said that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, has recommended final dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up ( 100 %) for the Financial Year 2021-22, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration. Further information in this regard including record date etc. shall be submitted with the concerned stock exchanges in due course."