This navaratna stock to pay 100% dividend soon: Check details

In the aerospace and defense industries, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is a large cap firm with a market valuation of Rs. 60,194 crore. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector enterprise with Navaratna status administered by the Indian government's Ministry of Defense.
In the aerospace and defense industries, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. is a large-cap firm with a market valuation of Rs. 60,194 crore. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), a public sector enterprise with Navaratna status administered by the Indian government's Ministry of Defense. For the financial year 2021–2022, the Company's Board has today proposed a dividend of Rs. 10 per equity share, fully paid up (100 per cent). Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. had announced a 400.00% equity dividend or Rs. 40 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. This includes ₹26.00 in Q1 (2022), and ₹14.00 in Q4 (2021). The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹1,797.80 is 2.22 per cent.
In its exchange filing, the company today has said that “Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Board at its meeting held today has, inter-alia, has recommended final dividend of Rs. 10/- per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up ( 100 %) for the Financial Year 2021-22, subject to approval of the members of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, which shall be paid to the shareholders within 30 days of declaration. Further information in this regard including record date etc. shall be submitted with the concerned stock exchanges in due course."
Shares of HAL have returned 73.48 per cent over the past year, while year-to-date (YTD) data shows that the stock has gained 45.72 per cent in 2022 so far. The stock has returned 46.36 per cent over the past six months and has dropped 1.32 per cent over the past month. The stock has climbed 1.12% during the past five trading days, and as of right now, it is trading at ₹1,797.80, down 0.59 per cent from its previous close of ₹1808.50.