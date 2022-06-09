This Navratna stock hits new 52-week high in trade today: Should you buy?

Oil India Ltd (OIL) is a large-cap company with a market capitalization of ₹32,239 crore that operates in the Gas & Petroleum industry. It is a government-owned enterprise with Navratna status under the administrative supervision of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. On the NSE, OIL shares opened today at ₹280.30 and reached a new all-time high of ₹306.00. The stock's previous 52-week high was ₹301.20, set on 07-Jun-2022. The stocks’ trade volume today was 28,835,734, and after reaching a new 52-week high of ₹306 on both the BSE and the NSE, the stock today outperformed the sector by more than 3%. On the BSE, the shares of Oil India have risen from ₹140.65 to the latest trading price of ₹297.15, representing a multibagger gain of 111.27 per cent in one year, surpassing the Sensex by 105.5 per cent. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Oil India shares have risen by 49.70 per cent compared to a 6.53 per cent decline in the Sensex so far in 2022, outperforming the Sensex by 43 per cent.

