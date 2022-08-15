This NBFC stock has made a journey from below 2k to over 15k in 7 years

More than decades have passed since India received its Independence. On Monday, the citizens across the country are celebrating 75 years of Independence. The stock market is closed on this day and trading will resume from tomorrow onward. The Indian stock exchanges have also made some significant growth in the past few days. Sensex which began from 100 in 1979, crossed over the 62,000 mark last year, although, it is currently near 59,500 due to macroeconomic uncertainties. There is one specific NBFC stock that has also made substantial growth in its performance making investors wealthy. Investors who bought this NBFC stock seven years ago would probably be lakhpatis or crorepatis. However, gains depend upon the amount of investment and the number of shares bought in this listed financial services provider.

