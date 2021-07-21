This new Dolly Khanna portfolio share zooms 80% in one month. Details here

Dolly Khanna portfolio: In Q1FY 2021-22, Dolly Khana bought stake in 7 new stocks leading to rise in her portfolio stocks from 8 to 15. Since, the Chennai-based investor's portfolio is closely followed by retail investors, some movement in those 7 news counters were widely expected. And as expected, 5 out of 7 stocks have delivered 45 per cent or above return in the last one month trade. However, the show stopper among these 5 stocks is Rama Phosphate that has given more than 80 per cent return to its share holders in the last one month.

Rama Phosphate share price history

Rama Phospharte shares in the last one month have soared from ₹219.15 per stock levels to ₹397.55 per stock mark at NSE — yielding around 81.4 per cent in the last one month. However, in the last 5 trade sessions, the fertilizer manufacturer company stock has jumped around 20 per cent.

Other Dolly Khanna stocks that made entry into her portfolio are Polyplex Corporation, Nitin Spinners, RSWM, Deepak Spinners, Shemaroo Entertainment and Aries Agro. Taking one month yield of these six new Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks, Deepak Spinners has given around 62 per cent return in one month while Nitin Spinners, RSWM, Aries Agro, Polyplex Corporation and Shemaroo Entertainment shares have delivered 48 per cent, 45 per cent, 45 per cent, 16.6 per cent and 9 per cent respectively in the same period.

Dolly Khanna share holding

As per Trendlyne data, in April to June 2021 period, Dolly Khanna bought 1 per cent share in Polyplex Corporation and Shemaroo Entertainment, 1.1 per cent stake in RSWM, 1.2 per cent stake in Nitin Spinners, 1.5 per cent stake in Aries Agro, 1.8 per cent stake in Rama Phosphates and 2.1 per cent stake in Deepak Spinners.

