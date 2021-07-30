Dolly Khanna portfolio is closely scanned by retail investors for value picks. By following Dolly Khanna's portfolio, retail investors come to know about the lesser-known stocks that tend to outperform the benchmark indices. In July 2021, Chennai-based investor dropped surprise for the markets as she added 7 new stocks in her portfolio during April to June 2021 quarter. So, the market was bound to respond to these 7 stock picks by Dolly Khanna and bulk buying was witnessed in these stocks. However, Nitin Spinners seems to have attracted investors to a larger extent as this Dolly Khanna share has shot up more than 63 per cent in the last one month.

Nitin Spinners share price history says that the stock shot up over 8 per cent on Thursday while in the last 5 trade sessions; it has jumped more than 22 per cent from ₹195.95 to ₹239.50 levels. However, in the last one month, Nitin spinners share price has surged from ₹146.25 to ₹239.50 — logging ₹93.25 gains or 63.76 per cent gain in one month.

The Dolly Khanna portfolio stock is a multibagger stock in 2021 as it has delivered near 200 per cent return to its share holders in the last 6 months — surging from ₹79.80 to ₹239.50 levels. The stock has been giving higher yield to its share holders throughout the year as it has delivered more than 500 per cent return to its share holders in the last one year. Nitin Spinners share price in the last one year has skyrocketed from ₹38.95 per share mark to ₹239.50 levels — logging near 515 per cent rise in one year time period.

Dolly Khanna share holding in Nitin Spinners

As per the shareholding pattern of Nitin Spinners for April to June 2021 period, Dolly Khanna holds 6,95,095 shares of the company, which is to the tune of 1.24 per cent of the net company shares. This Nitin Spinners shareholding pattern for Q1 FY 2021-22 is available at the official BSE website — bseindia.com.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.