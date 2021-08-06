Dolly Khanna portfolio: Deepak Spinners hit headlines around a month ago when Chennai-based marquee investor Dolly Khanna buying stake in the company became public. This development was taken positively by the stock market investors as Deepak Spinners share price hit upper circuit immediately after this news. It's said quite often that being with winners make you a winner but for those who bought Deepak Spinners shares following Dolly Khanna, it has become a reality. In the last one month, Deepak Spinners share price has jumped from ₹210.30 per stock levels to ₹400.35 mark — giving more than 90 per cent return to its share holders.

As per the share price history of this Dolly Khanna stock, it has shot up from ₹374 per stock mark to ₹400.35 per stock levels in the last 5 trade sessions — yielding little over 7 per cent to its share holders while in the last one month, the stock has went up from 210.30 per share mark to ₹400.35 levels — giving around 90.37 per cent return to the share holders in this period.

However, Deepak Spinners share has been performing throughout the year. In the last 6 month, Deepak Spinners share price went up from 106.45 to ₹400.35 levels — logging around 275 per cent rise in its stock price while in the last one year, this Dolly Khanna share price has skyrocketed from ₹58 to ₹400.35 levels — delivering around 590 per cent to its loyal share holders.

Dolly Khanna holding in Deepak Spinners

As per the shareholding pattern of this Dolly Khanna portfolio stock, Chennai-based investor holds 1,48,499 company shares, which is to the tune of 2.07 per cent of the net company shares. Dolly Khanna bought these shares during April to June 2021 period.

