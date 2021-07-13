This new Dolly Khanna portfolio stock hits upper circuit. 'Buy,' says expert

Dolly Khanna portfolio had a new entrant on Friday when Shemaroo Entertainment shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 announced marquee investor's share holding in the company. The entertainment company announced Dolly Khanna buying stake in the company during June 2021 quarter. As a result, when the market opened on Monday, Shemaroo Entertainment share price started skyrocketing and hit upper circuit. This surge in the stock continued on Tuesday as well and it went on to hit upper circuit again.

Dolly Khann impact on Shemaroo Entertainment share price

The news of Dolly Khanna buying stake in Shemaroo became public on Friday after the market was closed. So, the market was expected to respond positively towards the entertainment stock and on Monday it opened with a gap of ₹5.50 and hit upper circuit at ₹130.40. Once the trading began on Tuesday, it once again hit upper circuit at ₹136.90 per stock mark. In the last 6 months, the stock has delivered more than 85 per cent return to its share holders.

What next?

Speaking on the recent rise in Shemaroo Entertainment share price rally Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Shemaroo Entertainment share price has given at ₹135 and it looks positive on the chart pattern. Once can take a momentum call in this Dolly Khanna share at CMP, when the trading begins, for the target of ₹180 maintaining stop loss at ₹115."

Shemaroo Entertainment is one of the three new stocks that entered in the elite club of Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks. Other two new Dolly Khanna shares are Rama Phosphates and Aries Agro.

