Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >This new Dolly Khanna portfolio stock hits upper circuit. 'Buy,' says expert

This new Dolly Khanna portfolio stock hits upper circuit. 'Buy,' says expert

Premium
Dolly Khanna buying stake in this entertainment company became public after the market was closed on Friday. On Monday when the market opened, the stock hit upper circuit and the trend continued when the market was opened on Tuesday.
1 min read . 03:02 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • This entertainment share is one of the three new stocks that entered in the elite club of Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks. Other two new Dolly Khanna shares are Rama Phosphates and Aries Agro

Dolly Khanna portfolio had a new entrant on Friday when Shemaroo Entertainment shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 announced marquee investor's share holding in the company. The entertainment company announced Dolly Khanna buying stake in the company during June 2021 quarter. As a result, when the market opened on Monday, Shemaroo Entertainment share price started skyrocketing and hit upper circuit. This surge in the stock continued on Tuesday as well and it went on to hit upper circuit again.

Dolly Khanna portfolio had a new entrant on Friday when Shemaroo Entertainment shareholding pattern for April to June 2021 announced marquee investor's share holding in the company. The entertainment company announced Dolly Khanna buying stake in the company during June 2021 quarter. As a result, when the market opened on Monday, Shemaroo Entertainment share price started skyrocketing and hit upper circuit. This surge in the stock continued on Tuesday as well and it went on to hit upper circuit again.

Dolly Khann impact on Shemaroo Entertainment share price

Dolly Khann impact on Shemaroo Entertainment share price

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The news of Dolly Khanna buying stake in Shemaroo became public on Friday after the market was closed. So, the market was expected to respond positively towards the entertainment stock and on Monday it opened with a gap of 5.50 and hit upper circuit at 130.40. Once the trading began on Tuesday, it once again hit upper circuit at 136.90 per stock mark. In the last 6 months, the stock has delivered more than 85 per cent return to its share holders.

What next?

Speaking on the recent rise in Shemaroo Entertainment share price rally Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Shemaroo Entertainment share price has given at 135 and it looks positive on the chart pattern. Once can take a momentum call in this Dolly Khanna share at CMP, when the trading begins, for the target of 180 maintaining stop loss at 115."

Shemaroo Entertainment is one of the three new stocks that entered in the elite club of Dolly Khanna portfolio stocks. Other two new Dolly Khanna shares are Rama Phosphates and Aries Agro.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What Zomato IPO has in common with the humble telephone

Premium

Retail loans set to become largest credit segment, data ...

Premium

A simple formula to check your life insurance needs

Premium

Vaccines for all by year-end looks like a hopeless dream

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!