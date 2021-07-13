This new Dolly Khanna portfolio stock hits upper circuit. 'Buy,' says expert

The news of Dolly Khanna buying stake in Shemaroo became public on Friday after the market was closed. So, the market was expected to respond positively towards the entertainment stock and on Monday it opened with a gap of ₹5.50 and hit upper circuit at ₹130.40. Once the trading began on Tuesday, it once again hit upper circuit at ₹136.90 per stock mark. In the last 6 months, the stock has delivered more than 85 per cent return to its share holders.