This newly listed IPO stock down 10% after Q1 results. Should you buy?

According to stock market experts, Tarsons Products Ltd has reported weak quarterly numbers and the market oscillating around its resistance levels is not in mood to hold any share that has a chance of any sell-off. This stock has fallen due to the 'sell on rise' sentiment of the market as Nifty is still not able beach its resistance around 17,500 levels. As results season is about to complete, there won't be much domestic trigger left in the market and hence shareholders of Tarsons Products are selling the stock. They said that the stock is trading at 4 times of its valuations and this is also a reason for sell-off trigger in the stock. However, they said that long-term positional investors can buy the stock at dips for up to ₹910 per share target.