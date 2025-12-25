This newly listed SME stock turns multibagger in just months, surges 500% since listing in September

Anondita Medicare's IPO has created significant wealth for investors, with shares rising nearly 500% since their launch. Despite broader market volatility, the stock remains a standout performer in 2025. 

A Ksheerasagar
Published25 Dec 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Investors who received an allotment of Anondita Medicare shares appear to be rejoicing, as their IPO bets have turned into massive wealth creation, positioning the stock as one of the biggest wealth creators of 2025 despite heightened market volatility.

The shares hit the secondary market in early September, listing at 275.50 apiece on the NSE SME platform, representing a sharp 90% premium to the issue price of 145. The stellar debut further strengthened momentum, with the stock continuing to hit the 5% upper circuit in subsequent sessions, driving the price up to 867, marking a nearly 500% gain over the IPO price.

An investor who received the minimum retail allotment of two lots, comprising 2,000 shares, and remained invested till date, the investment would have grown by about 17.34 lakh in under four months.

The massive rally has also placed the stock among the best-performing SME IPOs of 2025 so far. According to Trendlyne data, 260 SME issues have entered the Indian stock market till December 24, higher than 247 in 2024 and 177 in 2023.

Despite another record-breaking year for IPOs, post-listing performance has remained unimpressive. As many as 135 stocks, or nearly 50% of the 366 total issues (including mainboard IPOs), are currently trading below their issue prices.

Anondita Medicare IPO booked over 300 times

The Anondita Medicare IPO witnessed stellar investor demand, closing with a 301 times subscription at the end of the three-day bidding process.

The retail investor portion was subscribed 286.20 times, while the qualified institutional buyer (QIB) segment saw bids 153.03 times the shares on offer. The non-institutional investor (NII) quota was the most aggressive, with a 531.82-times subscription.

Overall, the SME IPO received bids for 95,47,28,000 shares, against 31,73,000 shares on offer. The 69.50-crore IPO was entirely a fresh issue of 0.48 crore shares, priced in the range of 137–145 per share.

The public issue opened for subscription on August 22, 2025, and closed on August 26, 2025. The allotment was finalized on August 28. Proceeds from the issue will be utilised for the purchase of equipment and machinery, working capital requirements, acquisitions, and general corporate purposes.

About Anondita Medicare

Incorporated in March 2024, Anondita Medicare Limited manufactures flavored male condoms under its flagship brand “COBRA.” The company has an annual production capacity of 562 million condoms, with its manufacturing facility located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The company also exports its products to international markets, including Southeast Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

